Even more people moved to Florida last year. Here’s where they came from

New York, California top the list

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Florida has become an incredibly popular state within the past few years, and that trend didn’t let up in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In a report from late November, the agency announced that the number of people moving into Florida was much higher than the national average, while outmigration rates have been lower.

This means that more people are coming into the state, and fewer people are leaving.

In terms of state-to-state migration, California topped the list with over 102,000 people moving to Texas. Meanwhile, New York came in second, as more than 91,000 of its residents moved to Florida.

Florida also received over 250,000 migrants from foreign countries, coming second to California (298,151 migrants) and placing above Texas (233,751 migrants).

However, it’s not clear what countries these international migrants stem from. The bureau doesn’t distinguish between legal status for foreign migrants, and these three states have historically been top destinations for undocumented migration.

In total, more than 1 million people moved to the Sunshine State in 2022.

The list of states with residents who moved to Florida is as follows:

RankStateNumber of Migrants
to Florida
1New York91,201
2California50,701
3New Jersey47,000
4Georgia39,990
5Texas38,207
6Pennsylvania35,384
7Illinois35,262
8Virginia32,932
9Ohio27,257
10North Carolina24,601
11Michigan23,781
12Maryland23,422
13Colorado20,980
14Tennessee20,651
15Massachusetts20,320
16South Carolina14,825
17Alabama14,734
18Connecticut13,620
19Arizona11,901
20Washington11,804
21Indiana11,790
22Missouri10,919
23Wisconsin10,167
24Minnesota9,192
25Louisiana8,497
26Kentucky8,141
27Nevada7,516
28Maine6,242
29New Hampshire6,001
30Oregon5,221
31Kansas5,111
32West Virginia4,817
33Utah4,551
34Mississippi3,937
35Rhode Island3,816
36New Mexico3,551
37Idaho3,374
38Arkansas3,204
39Delaware3,118
40Oklahoma2,965
41Hawaii2,858
42Nebraska2,779
43South Dakota2,714
44Iowa2,163
45Vermont1,575
46Alaska1,418
47Montana1,302
48North Dakota347
49Wyoming280
--Washington, D.C.2,830
--Puerto Rico12,179
--Foreign Countries252,420

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

