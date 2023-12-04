Even more people moved to Florida last year. Here’s where they came from

Florida has become an incredibly popular state within the past few years, and that trend didn’t let up in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In a report from late November, the agency announced that the number of people moving into Florida was much higher than the national average, while outmigration rates have been lower.
This means that more people are coming into the state, and fewer people are leaving.
In terms of state-to-state migration, California topped the list with over 102,000 people moving to Texas. Meanwhile, New York came in second, as more than 91,000 of its residents moved to Florida.
Florida also received over 250,000 migrants from foreign countries, coming second to California (298,151 migrants) and placing above Texas (233,751 migrants).
However, it’s not clear what countries these international migrants stem from. The bureau doesn’t distinguish between legal status for foreign migrants, and these three states have historically been top destinations for undocumented migration.
In total, more than 1 million people moved to the Sunshine State in 2022.
The list of states with residents who moved to Florida is as follows:
|Rank
|State
|Number of Migrants
to Florida
|1
|New York
|91,201
|2
|California
|50,701
|3
|New Jersey
|47,000
|4
|Georgia
|39,990
|5
|Texas
|38,207
|6
|Pennsylvania
|35,384
|7
|Illinois
|35,262
|8
|Virginia
|32,932
|9
|Ohio
|27,257
|10
|North Carolina
|24,601
|11
|Michigan
|23,781
|12
|Maryland
|23,422
|13
|Colorado
|20,980
|14
|Tennessee
|20,651
|15
|Massachusetts
|20,320
|16
|South Carolina
|14,825
|17
|Alabama
|14,734
|18
|Connecticut
|13,620
|19
|Arizona
|11,901
|20
|Washington
|11,804
|21
|Indiana
|11,790
|22
|Missouri
|10,919
|23
|Wisconsin
|10,167
|24
|Minnesota
|9,192
|25
|Louisiana
|8,497
|26
|Kentucky
|8,141
|27
|Nevada
|7,516
|28
|Maine
|6,242
|29
|New Hampshire
|6,001
|30
|Oregon
|5,221
|31
|Kansas
|5,111
|32
|West Virginia
|4,817
|33
|Utah
|4,551
|34
|Mississippi
|3,937
|35
|Rhode Island
|3,816
|36
|New Mexico
|3,551
|37
|Idaho
|3,374
|38
|Arkansas
|3,204
|39
|Delaware
|3,118
|40
|Oklahoma
|2,965
|41
|Hawaii
|2,858
|42
|Nebraska
|2,779
|43
|South Dakota
|2,714
|44
|Iowa
|2,163
|45
|Vermont
|1,575
|46
|Alaska
|1,418
|47
|Montana
|1,302
|48
|North Dakota
|347
|49
|Wyoming
|280
|--
|Washington, D.C.
|2,830
|--
|Puerto Rico
|12,179
|--
|Foreign Countries
|252,420
