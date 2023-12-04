Even more people moved to Florida last year. Here’s where they came from

Florida has become an incredibly popular state within the past few years, and that trend didn’t let up in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In a report from late November, the agency announced that the number of people moving into Florida was much higher than the national average, while outmigration rates have been lower.

This means that more people are coming into the state, and fewer people are leaving.

In terms of state-to-state migration, California topped the list with over 102,000 people moving to Texas. Meanwhile, New York came in second, as more than 91,000 of its residents moved to Florida.

Florida also received over 250,000 migrants from foreign countries, coming second to California (298,151 migrants) and placing above Texas (233,751 migrants).

However, it’s not clear what countries these international migrants stem from. The bureau doesn’t distinguish between legal status for foreign migrants, and these three states have historically been top destinations for undocumented migration.

In total, more than 1 million people moved to the Sunshine State in 2022.

The list of states with residents who moved to Florida is as follows:

Rank State Number of Migrants

to Florida 1 New York 91,201 2 California 50,701 3 New Jersey 47,000 4 Georgia 39,990 5 Texas 38,207 6 Pennsylvania 35,384 7 Illinois 35,262 8 Virginia 32,932 9 Ohio 27,257 10 North Carolina 24,601 11 Michigan 23,781 12 Maryland 23,422 13 Colorado 20,980 14 Tennessee 20,651 15 Massachusetts 20,320 16 South Carolina 14,825 17 Alabama 14,734 18 Connecticut 13,620 19 Arizona 11,901 20 Washington 11,804 21 Indiana 11,790 22 Missouri 10,919 23 Wisconsin 10,167 24 Minnesota 9,192 25 Louisiana 8,497 26 Kentucky 8,141 27 Nevada 7,516 28 Maine 6,242 29 New Hampshire 6,001 30 Oregon 5,221 31 Kansas 5,111 32 West Virginia 4,817 33 Utah 4,551 34 Mississippi 3,937 35 Rhode Island 3,816 36 New Mexico 3,551 37 Idaho 3,374 38 Arkansas 3,204 39 Delaware 3,118 40 Oklahoma 2,965 41 Hawaii 2,858 42 Nebraska 2,779 43 South Dakota 2,714 44 Iowa 2,163 45 Vermont 1,575 46 Alaska 1,418 47 Montana 1,302 48 North Dakota 347 49 Wyoming 280 -- Washington, D.C. 2,830 -- Puerto Rico 12,179 -- Foreign Countries 252,420

