Orlando International Airport opens 2 new parking lots

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two new parking lots officially opened Monday for travelers at Orlando International Airport.

The lots, Lot 2 and 3, are directly in front of the train station, adding 515 spots to the airport. These lots - which cost $20 per day - are only open to E-Pass and SunPass customers, who will have to use a transponder to enter and exit the lots.

“Changes in travel patterns along with record airport traffic has facilitated a need for additional parking on airport property,” Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in a release. “It is our hope that these additional lots, along with a third lot that is nearing completion, will help ease some parking congestion during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.”

If you’re coming from the north, you can get to the lots by following signs to Terminal B and then South Exit. At Station Loop Road, across from the Travel Plaza, make a right and then follow to Lot 2, which is adjacent to the train station. If you’d like to park in Lot 3, you’ll have to keep driving straight on Station Loop Road.

If you’re coming from the south, turn left on Station Loop Road and follow to Lots 2 and 3.

The lots were used in a soft opening during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to airport officials.

Two new parking lots at Orlando International Airport are open for E-Pass and SunPass customers only. (Orlando International Airport)

