Flight from Orlando makes emergency landing in Jacksonville after reported ‘threat;’ FBI investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority reported that a flight from Orlando on its way to Providence, Rhode Island was diverted to Jacksonville Tuesday due to a reported threat, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations said it is responding to a threat against the plane. Other law enforcement agencies are also responding to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers.

JAA said Flight 717 landed at the Jacksonville International Airport Tuesday evening. The Breeze Airways flight was northeast of Brunswick, Georgia when it was diverted around 5:30 p.m.

At this time, the threat is not believed to be credible.

The Federal Aviation Administration releases a statement hat can be read below:

“Breeze Airways Flight 717 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport around 6 p.m. local time Tuesday, Dec. 5, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The Airbus A220 departed from Orlando International Airport and was en route to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline and local authorities for more information.” FAA

No additional information has been provided at this time.

