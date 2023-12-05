Environmental advocates speak out against Split Oak Forest road project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Environmental advocates packed a meeting in Orlando Tuesday to tell Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Commission they are strongly opposed to a extending a toll road through the Split Oak Forest.

The board listened to a presentation on the proposed roadway project and Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area before listening to an hour of public comment.

Valerie Anderson, the president of Friends of Split Oak Forest, was one of more than 70 speakers who pleaded with FWC commissioners not to release the environmental easements.

The Split Oak Forest area is 1,689 acres of conservation land that was acquired by Orange and Osceola counties to protect wildlife habitats and endangered species. It is managed by FWC and conservation easements were granted to FWC as part of the agreement.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

In 2019, commissioners in Orange County approved a plan to build a toll road through part of Split Oak Forest. The construction would extend Osceola Parkway near the intersection of State Road 417 and Boggy Creek Road in Orange County and end south of Cyrils Drive in Osceola County.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority’s project would impact 160 acres of the nearly 1,700-acre conservation area. It is supported by developers who have agreed to donate more than 1,500 acres of land for conservation if the project moves forward.

Brandon Arrington, the incoming chair of the CFX and commissioner in Osceola County, spoke in favor of the deal at Tuesday’s meeting.

“When has anyone ever stood in front of another agency and said there’s funding to maintain and operate an environmental area as well?” Arrington asked.

Supporters of the project have also said the highway expansion will reduce traffic congestion and travel time in a growing area.

Last week, commissioners in Orange County withdrew their support for the project three years after 86% of the voters in the county approved a referendum opposing the construction.

District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson told News 6 Tuesday that any decision made by FWC’s board should reflect what the people want.

“The people have spoken, and the determination to not give up this public land is clear,” Wilson said.

After listening to advocates asking them not to release their easements, FWC commissioners delegated their staff and executive director to talk to the parties involved, and then bring the topic back to the board for further discussion and a vote.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: