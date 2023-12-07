Florida teacher accused of illegal conduct with 15-year-old girl

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the arrest of a private school teacher accused of illegal conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The teacher — described as a 21-year-old man — was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including sex offense on a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor to engage in illegal activity and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to a news release.

The victim did not attend the teacher’s school, the news release states.

In the release, Judd mentions the recent arrest of Jerron Dunn — a 33-year-old substitute teacher at a Polk County charter school, booked into jail last month and accused of using Snapchat to sext teen students — to say “two teachers preying on students is two too many.”

“I don’t know what either of these suspects were thinking, but rest assured, if you groom, solicit, inappropriately talk to, or touch any student here in Polk County, we will lock you up and do our best to make sure you won’t have access to children again,” Judd said in the statement.

Sheriff Judd’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

