Florida math teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A high school math teacher in Polk County was taken into custody after detectives discovered him in an “inappropriate relationship” with a student, according to the police department on Tuesday.

In a release, police said they received a tip about the relationship between the teacher — identified as Kevin Rodriquez-Febus, 23 — and a student at Haines City High School.

Investigators said they learned from the student that she and Febus had been “in a dating relationship” since early 2023, claiming that Febus approached her through an online messaging app.

The student also said that they “have met at various locations throughout the state to go on dates,” the release reads.

Meanwhile, Febus told investigators that he was in love with the student and considered himself her boyfriend, detectives explained. The release shows that Febus admitted to “several acts of inappropriate behavior” with the student.

“We are thankful to the witness who spoke up on behalf of the victim, as this inappropriate relationship would have likely continued,” Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said. “Based on the initial contact between the victim and the suspect taking place online, I would encourage parents to always be mindful of who their children are communicating with and the nature of their conversations.”

Febus faces charges of offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony.

Anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims is urged to contact police at (863) 421-3636.

Tips can be made anonymously by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at (888) 400-8477.

