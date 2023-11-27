Polk County pest and lawn service worker accused of exposing himself to customers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man is accused of exposing himself to customers for the pest and lawn service he worked for, and the sheriff’s office wants to know if there are other victims.

Tyler Mountain, 27, of Lake Wales, was arrested twice last week for two unrelated incidents. The sheriff’s office said while working for Massey Services, Mountain exposed himself to a 76-year-old woman while conducting an estimate for pest control services in her home. He was arrested for this incident on Wednesday.

It turned out that was the second incident, according to the sheriff’s office, and the second complaint Massey Services had gotten about Mountain. The sheriff’s office learned of a second incident in July while Mountain was at a home for lawn maintenance. Massey Services fired Mountain after the second complaint, according to detectives. Mountain was arrested for the July incident on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office also said in both instances, Mountain told the women that the zipper on his pants was broken.

Mountain faces charges of lewd exhibition and lewd exhibition to an elderly person.

If anyone has had a similar encounter with Mountain, please contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

