TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash slows I-4 traffic near Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on Tuesday has traffic backed up on I-4 near Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on I-4 east between U.S. 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass.

According to deputies, the wreck involved a truck and motorcycle.

No other details have been released.

The interstate is not closed, but traffic is moving slowly, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second fatal crash near Davenport Tuesday morning. The other crash happened on U.S. 17-92 and shut down the roadway.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is working a second fatal crash this Tuesday morning.



This one is near Davenport on I-4 Eastbound between US 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass.



The crash was reported to involve a truck and a motorcycle.



Traffic is SLOWLY… — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) November 28, 2023

