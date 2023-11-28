51º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash slows I-4 traffic near Davenport

Crash happned between US-27, Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

I-4 Davenport (Brenda Argueta, Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on Tuesday has traffic backed up on I-4 near Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on I-4 east between U.S. 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass.

According to deputies, the wreck involved a truck and motorcycle.

No other details have been released.

The interstate is not closed, but traffic is moving slowly, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the second fatal crash near Davenport Tuesday morning. The other crash happened on U.S. 17-92 and shut down the roadway.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

