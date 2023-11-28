WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol looks at U-turn issues on SR-436 at Aloma Avenue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Trooper Steve on Tuesday will focus on U-turns.

In theory, conducting a U-turn should be a simple traffic maneuver.

But over the years through our experiences together, we have seen that the simplest traffic laws require a doctorate degree in order for us to get safely where we are going.

Obviously, I am being little sarcastic, but we’re here to look at all the scenarios you deal with.

Trooper Steve On Patrol will take Results-1 to State Road 436 at Aloma Avenue after a viewer shared concerns about the area.

Join me live in the video player above at 8:30 a.m.