Can I drive with my interior car lights on for an extended period of time?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked if it is illegal to drive with your car’s interior lights on for an extended period of time.

“There might be a lot of parents upset at me after this, but I was also given this fantasy story as a young child,” Trooper Steve said. “I am sure you can remember some adult telling you to turn the light off in the car or you’re going to get pulled over.”

Trooper Steve said he believed it was true until he became a state law enforcement officer.

“I am here to tell you this is completely false,” he said. “You cannot be pulled over for having your interior dome light on while driving.”

Now, he did warn that the light could create a distraction for the driver and cause fatigue so, as always, be careful.

