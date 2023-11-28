51º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes US 17-92 near Davenport

Polk County sheriff says roadway closed in both directions near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A deadly wreck has prompted the closure of U.S. 17-92 in Polk County.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 17-92 near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, north of Davenport.

U.S. 17-92 is closed in both directions, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Check back for updates.

