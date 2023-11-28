TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes US 17-92 near Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A deadly wreck has prompted the closure of U.S. 17-92 in Polk County.
The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 17-92 near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, north of Davenport.
U.S. 17-92 is closed in both directions, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Details about the wreck have not been released.
#TrafficAlert PCSO investigation of fatal crash on U.S. 17/92 near Ernie Caldwell Blvd, north of the city of Davenport. Crash occurred Tuesday at about 4:19 am. U.S. 17/92 is closed both directions.— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) November 28, 2023