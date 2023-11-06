Teacher at Orlando private school accused of sexual contact with former student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former teacher at an Orlando Christian private school faces several charges of sexual activity with a minor, according to Orange County court records.

In addition, the victim is suing The First Academy, The First Baptist Church of Orlando and her former teacher for sexual abuse and for failing to notify law enforcement after learning of the abuse, according to court records.

In court documents, Jane Doe alleges that Harriet Sugg started to sexually abused her when she was 15 years old and a student at The First Academy. The First Academy is a private Christian school operated by The First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Court records show that Sugg was arrested in Orange County on Oct. 11 and faces several charges of sexual activity with a minor by a school authority.

On Monday, First Baptist Orlando and The First Academy released a statement about the allegations:

“We are deeply saddened to address the allegations of sexual abuse that occurred approximately seven years ago involving a former female high school teacher and a female high school student at The First Academy. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness and want to assure our community that we are committed to the safety, well-being, and spiritual development of our students. Our top priority has been and will continue to be a nurturing and Christ-centered environment where students can grow academically, emotionally, and spiritually. We understand that trust in our institution has been shaken by these allegations, and we want to acknowledge the pain and concern this has caused in our community. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we will provide additional information as soon as we can. While we must protect the privacy of all involved, we will strive to provide updates to the community as the situation develops and as it is legally permissible. We ask for your prayers, understanding, and support during this difficult time. First Baptist Orlando and The First Academy do not tolerate any form of sexual abuse or sexual harassment. Nothing is more important than protecting the safety and well-being of our students.” Dr. David Uth, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Orlando, Dr. Steve Whitaker, Head of School, The First Academy

According to the lawsuit, the school employed Suggs from around July 2003 until around May 2016.

The suit alleges that Sugg met the victim in September 2014 a few weeks after the victim began to attend the school and Sugg quickly “ingratiated herself into Jane Doe’s life under the guise of faith-based mentorship.”

The victim met Sugg after the teacher spoke to the school’s upper-school students during chapel about her own experience as a victim of child sexual abuse and her willingness to help any students with similar struggles, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges that Sugg used her position as a teacher to befriend and groom the victim and to gain her trust. The lawsuit also said within weeks of meeting the student, Sugg gave the girl a gift that read, “Will you be my little sister?”

It also alleges that by the end of 2014, Sugg was spending a great deal of time with the student in and out of school and grooming the child to believe that Sugg’s closeness was a normal sign of care for her. The suit said that Sugg spent an “inordinate amount of time” with the student and was constantly alone with her in her classroom, gave her rides off campus, gave her gifts and communicated with the girl on the phone and on social media.

According to the suit, the school’s administration and staff caught Sugg engaging in inappropriate physical contact with the student around campus and in the chapel. It also states that Sugg’s actions were so inappropriate that students reported her conduct to school administrators.

The suit said the school failed to report the misconduct to law enforcement, DCF or the child’s parents. It also states that Sugg’s husband reported her conduct to The First Academy’s administration.

Sugg began sexually assaulting the student on the school’s campus, off property in her vehicle and at home when her husband was away, according to court documents.

The school removed Sugg from teaching in around April 25, 2016, and terminated her employment around May 6, 2016.

The suit also alleges that The First Academy asked the victim to withdraw as a student in May 2016 and at no time did the school report its “knowledge or suspicion” of Sugg’s sexual abuse of the girl. It also alleges that the school made a “conscious choice” to conceal the information it had about Suggs.

Sugg’s is accused of continuing to sexually molest the student after May 2016 and was able to find work at a different Christian school, the suit states.

The suit claims The First Academy and The First Baptist Church of Orlando breached its duties to the student by failing to protect her from “harmful individuals” like Sugg and by failing to protect her from sexual assault.

