Orlando man accused of ramming stolen car into police vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man is accused of ramming a stolen car into a police vehicle on Friday night, according to police.

Orlando police were on patrol in the area of South Kirkman Road and Metrowest Boulevard around 10:44 p.m. when they recognized a vehicle from a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) related to an armed sexual battery, armed burglary and armed robbery from earlier in the day, according to an arrest affidavit.

The officers were in an unmarked police vehicle and observed two subjects in a Toyota Corolla from the BOLO, OPD said.

Police said the Corolla turned into an apartment complex off Sterling Crest Drive and drove to a dead end.

According to the affidavit, a second police unit arrived and a “high risk traffic stop” with lights and sirens was attempted.

The driver – later identified as Celah White – was wearing a red hooded shirt that was similar to the issued BOLO, police said. White reversed the vehicle, that was also reported stolen, into a police car with “great force,” according to OPD.

Police said the Corolla then fled eastbound towards the dead end into the woods where it drove over a ledge and was unable to continue.

According to the affidavit, White ran northbound into a wooded area and the front passenger – later identified as Cameron Singleton – ran southbound into the wooded area.

Police said Singleton “realized he could not continue escaping the way her was heading” and ran northbound instead in the wooded line.

Officers were able to apprehend White north of where the traffic stop happened, they said.

According to the affidavit, additional units responded, including the aviation unit and K9 officers, and police were able to locate Singleton.

Police said that after both men were secured, a black pistol, cellphone and a fresh set of gloves were located in the area where Singleton fell during his pursuit.

Singleton was transported to a local hospital due to the “K9 apprehension” and White was taken to OPD headquarters.

According to the affidavit, White faces charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement with a motor vehicle, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence and for not having a valid driver’s license.

The affidavit did not say what charges Singleton faces.

