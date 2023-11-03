Here’s how Orlando leaders are working to address homelessness

Thursday, May 4, a group of pastors from across Central Florida are coming together at the Christian Service Center in Parramore for a Pastor’s Conference on Homelessness.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is known as a top tourist destination in the world, but if you pull back the curtains and look a little closer, you’ll also find one of the worst affordable housing crises in the country. For small business owners and operators, the crisis can create additional challenges.

In 2023, Jennifer Yon became the manager at Dexter’s on Church Street, a restaurant in the heart of Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood near Exploria Stadium.

“It’s been great with the attractions on both sides, but the downside is the homeless people who will sometimes walk through the doors, or panhandle the customers that are walking in, or try to charge them for parking,” Yon said.

Yon is a lifelong Orange County resident. She said she’s worked with other restaurants in Ocoee and Dr. Phillips, but working in the historic neighborhood of Parramore has a new set of challenges due to the homeless crisis.

“Every game, every attraction, if you look out there, they will have found an orange jacket or vest and they are definitely positioning themselves and charging people to park,” Yon said.

Dexter’s, like other small businesses we spoke with, has added security cameras and taken additional steps to boost safety.

“Obviously, being in the area, we are affected by homelessness a lot with people breaking into our space or just stealing things,” said Benny DeJesus, a superintendent for a general contractor. His office and several of their projects are located in Parramore.

“Well, I don’t think it’s a cop issue per se or a law enforcement issue,” DeJesus said. “The city needs resources for these people.”

News 6 asked Orlando city leaders what is being done to address their concerns.

“We have a new squad that is devoted, specifically a sergeant and eight police officers, that are devoted towards the solicitation and people living in tents,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Dyer is hopeful the new squad will be able to respond to issues — like the parking concerns — rather than relying on patrol officers.

“I remember a number of years ago that I saw some individuals who were collecting money from people to park in public parking spots on the streets. So, we’re aware of that activity happening sometimes and trying to not have that happen. But quite honestly, there are people that are doing it legitimately. So, I would think that they would notify us if they see people that are doing it illegally or illegitimately,” Dyer said.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said more resources are also on the way. She said new federal grants have already gotten results, moving dozens of families living in tents in Parramore into permanent housing. Hill said another $58 million from the American Rescue Plan will provide even more services and will transform some city-owned lots in Parramore into affordable housing.

“I’m hoping it’s going to get better,” Hill said. “We’re going to put a lot of money into helping those that are experiencing homelessness, those that are experiencing mental health issues, but shelter and affordable housing is the key.”

“The biggest challenge that Orlando has compared to any other community in the country is that we have trouble being transparent about our flaws because this is the happiest place on earth,” said Eric Gray, the executive director of Christian Service Center. “Homelessness is no longer just a charitable cause. This is an emergency management issue at a tier one level for every city in the United States.”

Gray is on the front lines of combatting homelessness in Central Florida every day. The Christian Service Center has been awarded some of the federal grants. Gray said that money has helped more than 300 people out of tents in Parramore into permanent housing since the beginning of the year.

“I think that if we are transparent and even vocal about our flaws, I think that’s appealing to business investment,” Gray said. “I think that’s appealing to people who move into the community, when they say, ‘That’s an honest community. They know what they’re doing. They know what their flaws are, they’re actively pursuing solutions to them. I want to go be a part of that.’”

As for Yon, she will continue to field calls for reservations and respond to the reservations she said some customers have while planning a visit to her restaurant.

“I see a lot of positive things happening in the area. It’s definitely a win-win with having the soccer stadium on one side and the Amway on the other side,” Yon said. “So, it may deter a person, but entrepreneurship is not for the weak at all. So, you definitely have to just sometimes plug in where you get in and do something when you find injustices to make a difference.”

