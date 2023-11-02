Awkwafina’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – New York-native and multi-talented actress, writer, and producer, Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, will soon have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The creation of Awkwafina’s figures was a meticulous process that involved a team of 20 London-based artists and took approximately nine months.

The talented artists at Madame Tussauds collaborated closely with Awkwafina and her team of makeup artists and hairstylists to ensure precision in capturing her exact measurements, hair color, eye color, skin tone, and complexion.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The Orlando figure shows the actress in a red two-piece suit, a white vest, floral shoes, two necklaces, earrings, a ring, and a fabulous gold clutch, all donated by Awkwafina herself.

Awkwafina figure coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando (Madame Tussauds)

The award-winning actress met her wax doubles for the first time in her hometown Queens at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, once home to the historic New York World’s Fair.

“Awkwafina is a cultural icon and global presence so it’s only fitting that fans in Orlando and New York have the opportunity to meet both of her new wax figures up close and personally,” said Matthew Clarkson, head of marketing operations for Madame Tussauds.

Awkwafina has made a significant impact in the entertainment world. Her performances in movies like “Crazy Rich Asians” and her hit series “Nora From Queens” have earned her rave reviews. In 2020, she won a Golden Globe Award for “Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical” for her role in “The Farewell.” She recently voiced the character Scuttle in Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid.”

“The ability for this to happen to me is just really cool, to be, as you guys say, immortalized in wax. One is going to be living in the New York City location…so to know that I’m going to be in my hometown is a huge honor,” Awkwafina said.

Fans can see the new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando starting in mid-November.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.