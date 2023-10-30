PHOTOS: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Flyover at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Monday morning got the rare chance to see the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The theme park said the patriotic flyover marked the arrival of National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, which salutes those serving the country.

“America’s Team” announced its arrival with a thunderous pass over Magic Kingdom Park followed by trip over EPCOT.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom was packed with people who were there to catch the incredible salute. During the second flyover at Magic Kingdom, the pilots zoomed over Cinderella Castle before performing the famous delta maneuver which gives the appearance of a fireworks display.

“The timing of this expanded flyover was especially meaningful this year as The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary and the Thunderbirds celebrate 70 years of inspiring patriotism. Among those enjoying this special air demonstration was a group of ROTC students from the University of Central Florida,” Disney explained on its blog.

Disney’s legacy of supporting the military dates back to Walt, and his brother, Roy Disney, who both served in the military during World War 1.

That tradition continues today with events like the daily flag retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, where an active-duty military member or veteran is selected from the park’s daily visitors to be honored. The Walt Disney Company has also been a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans with its Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney’s Veterans Institute.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.