Theme Parks

Universal announces 2024 dates for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

Annual event begins Feb. 3

Landon McReynolds, Producer

King Gator float at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios Florida is gearing up to welcome back its celebration of international flair with Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

The event is set to return from Feb. 3 through April 7, 2024, promising guests a journey through the flavors and traditions of Carnaval celebrations from around the world.

While the event’s full details have yet to be unveiled, Universal said guests can expect a spread of delicious food and drinks inspired by Carnaval traditions from around the world.

The fun won’t stop at the dining table. Universal Orlando is welcoming back its vibrant and energetic parade filled with floats, colorful costumes and street performers. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy live concerts, thrilling performances, and, of course, a shower of beads, festive decorations and merchandise.

While anticipation for this exciting event builds, guests are encouraged to stay tuned for more details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

Click here for more information about Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration.

