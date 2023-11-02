Universal Orlando unwraps Florida resident ticket offer for holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida residents can now unwrap an all-new holiday gift from Universal Orlando Resort.

With the “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” offer, residents have the opportunity to enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a one-day ticket. This exclusive promotion, available on Universal Orlando’s website, also provides the option to upgrade the ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water park.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This incredible offer is a fantastic way for Florida residents to immerse themselves in all the resort has to offer this holiday season.

Starting on Nov. 17, Universal Orlando will begin its holiday festivities. Highlights include “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, an encounter with the Grinch during Grinchmas and the Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, featuring magnificent floats and larger-than-life balloons.

Universal Orlando said ticket prices and availability may vary by the date of visit, and certain restrictions apply.

For more information about the “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Ticket” offer, please visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.