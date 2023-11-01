Asha from ‘Wish’ now meeting guests at Walt Disney World

Asha from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Wish" at EPCOT

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Leading up to its release on the big screen, Walt Disney World welcomed its newest character, Asha, to EPCOT.

The dreamer, from Walt Disney Animation Studio’s newest film “Wish,” is now greeting guests during select times in World Showcase Plaza.

According to Walt Disney World’s website, the all-new meet-and-greet location is at the small gazebo across from the Disney Traders gift shop. Asha’s meet-and-greet was first announced to Disney fans at the Destination D23 Expo at Disney’s Contemporary Resort & Spa back in September.

Wish, opens in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“Wish welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen,” Disney Animation Studios described.

The film stars Ariana DeBose as 17-year-old Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat, Valentino.

