Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park gets reopening date

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is gearing up for another season of snow-capped adventures.

On Friday morning, Walt Disney World announced the wintery water park will reopen to guests on Nov. 6th, just in time for the holiday season.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

As guests prepare for a flurry of fun, Disney has unveiled the much-anticipated Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass, which provides endless access to Blizzard Beach. For just $79, plus tax, guests can enjoy unlimited visits to the park beginning Nov. 6 and running through May 24, 2024. The pass has no block-out dates and no reservation requirements.

The culinary scene at Blizzard Beach is getting a winter makeover, featuring an array of new food and beverage options that are sure to chill out your taste buds.

S’mores Churros at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park (Disney)

At Arctic Expeditions, Disney said two churro creations are making their debut:

S’mores Churros: churro bites with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow whipped cream, rich chocolate sauce, and toasted mini marshmallows.

Banana Split Churros: Churro bites with a tropical delight twist. Complete with banana slices, sliced strawberries, pineapple chunks, cookie and brownie pieces, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

Over at the Warming Hut, new offerings await, such as the Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings and Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings.

“Snow boots are not required as you walk through the little white flurries greeting guests at the entrance. Just make sure you schedule time to hang out with Santa relaxing in his tropical best at his favorite vacation destination. And if you’re looking for holiday flavors, Blizzard Beach has those too! Peppermint shakes and cookie decorating are among the limited-time treats adding to the festivities,” Disney explained on its blog.

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park reopens to guests on Nov. 6, 2023 (Disney)

With the reopening of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, guests are set to experience a winter wonderland on attractions like Toboggan Racers, Cross Country Creek, the newly reimagined Tike’s Peak and Summit Plummet.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close for a scheduled refurbishment on Nov. 5.

Click here to learn more about Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.