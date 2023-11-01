Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns with a feast of festive treats

Peppermint Snowman at the The Friar’s Nook

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Get ready to unwrap the magic of the holiday season as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is preparing to return to Magic Kingdom.

Beginning Nov. 9, the separately ticketed event allows guests to experience festive dance parties, character greetings, nighttime spectaculars and the special holiday-themed parade “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” In addition to the festive fun around the park, guests can also look forward to enjoying new thrills including TRON Lightcycle / Run.

This year’s event is ushering in a sleigh full of delicious new treats for guests to try.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney World shared a list of food and drink locations on its blog.

See the entire list below.

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Casey’s Corner and Cool Ship food and drinks during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney Parks Blog)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Reindeer Chow Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, pretzels, cereal, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge (Also available during regular park hours)

Lump of Coal in your Stocking: Cookies ‘n cream milk shake topped with whipped cream, cookies ‘n cream crumbles, and a chocolate doughnut hole

Casey’s Corner

Candy Cane Tart: Chocolate tart filled with peppermint ganache and topped with festive meringue

Cool Ship

Magic Holiday Tree: Coconut, pecans, and M&M’S chocolate candies on a graham cracker crust

The Friar’s Nook food and drinks during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney Parks Blog)

The Friar’s Nook

Holiday Ham Fried Pie: Flaky pastry filled with baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, and spiced pecans served with pineapple glaze

Italian Beef Tots: Tots covered in slow-cooked beef, cheese curds, zesty giardiniera, and pot roast gravy

Peppermint Snowman: Chocolate brownie topped with cookies ‘n cream peppermint mousse

Winter Milk Shake: Creamy coconut milk shake topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut, cinnamon, and crisp pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Golden Oak Outpost and Main Street Bakery food and drinks during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney Parks Blog)

Golden Oak Outpost

Orange Gingerbread Shake: Orange cream slushy layered with gingerbread cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream, gingerbread spice (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Gingerbread Cake layered with cream cheese frosting and dulce de leche ganache topped with a gingerbread man chocolate piece (New)

Main Street Bakery

Minnie-shaped Cinnamon Roll: Cinnamon roll topped with red icing, holiday sprinkles, and a chocolate bow (Also available during regular park hours)

Letter To Santa: Flourless chocolate cake, hot cocoa mousse, and marshmallows topped with chocolate pieces

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe foods for Mickeys Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney Parks Blog)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Holiday Pot Roast Melt: Slow-cooked beef on thick toast with cheddar and provolone cheese and beef gravy

Holiday Turkey Burger: Turkey burger topped with traditional stuffing, provolone cheese, and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun

Christmas Cookie Cake: Christmas cookie cake roll with buttercream and topped with holiday sprinkles

Storybook Treats, Sunshine Tree Terrace and Outdoor Vending Locations Near Cinderella Castle for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney Parks Blog)

Storybook Treats

Sugar Plum Sundae: Sugar plum soft-serve atop sugar cookie crumbs and topped with whipped cream, crisp pearls, and cotton candy

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Santa’s Belt Buckle: Pistachio mousse with a dark chocolate truffle center and a chocolate buckle

Cranberry Citrus Float with Orange-Vanilla Soft-serve Twist: Orange-vanilla soft-serve twist with Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and fruity boba pearls (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Also available during regular park hours)

Outdoor Vending Locations Near Cinderella Castle

Red Velvet Wreath: Doughnut topped with buttercream and holiday sprinkles (Also available during regular park hours)

Hot Cocoa Churro: Churro rolled in hot cocoa powder and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces (Also available during regular park hours)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe, Sleepy Hollow Refreshments and Plaza Ice Cream Parlor foods during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party (Disney Parks Blog)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Chicken Tamale served “Christmas-style” with mild red chile and green chile-pumpkin seed sauces, cilantro rice, pinto beans, and queso fresco

Chocolate Eggnog Reindeer: Chocolate tart topped with eggnog mousse and chocolate antlers

Orange-Cranberry Pineapple Punch with a hint of “smoke” from the fireplace (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Peppermint Brownie Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane sprinkles served on a brownie (Also available during regular park hours)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Holiday Waffle Sundae: House-made red velvet waffle topped with M&M’S chocolate candies, peppermint ice cream, and hot fudge

Milk and Cookies for Santa: Brown sugar cookie cake topped with chocolate chip cookie dough mousse, milk mousse, and chocolate chip cookies

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are now on sale. The event runs through Dec. 22.

