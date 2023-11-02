Overnight transformation: Disney’s Magic Kingdom holiday decor arrives

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Magic Kingdom has once again pulled off a remarkable overnight transformation, ushering in the holiday season in style.

Wednesday night, Disney’s Holiday Services teams worked tirelessly to bid farewell to Halloween and welcome the holiday season to the iconic park.

This annual tradition amazes visitors as the park undergoes a magical makeover in preparation for the festive season.

Holiday decorations at Magic Kingdom. Nov. 2, 2023 (WKMG)

The process of transforming the park began immediately after the final Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Wednesday, with a dedicated team of skilled professionals ensuring a seamless transition from spooky decorations to a winter wonderland.

Elaborate displays, pumpkins, and other Halloween-themed decorations gave way to holiday window displays complete with wreaths, garland and new holiday merchandise.

Teams will continue their work in the coming days, adding the park’s giant Christmas tree, which serves as the centerpiece of the park’s holiday celebration. Measuring an impressive 65 feet tall, the decorated tree will perfectly complement the rest of the decor at Magic Kingdom. Additionally, holiday teams will install additional candlelight garland pieces high above Main Street U.S.A.

The holiday decorations don’t end at Magic Kingdom. Disney said there are 29 “Icon Trees” that range in height from 15 to 70 feet. The largest of these trees, a towering 70-foot tree, can be found at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Meanwhile, at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, culinary teams have started work on the eye-popping beloved Gingerbread House.

The transformation of Disney’s Magic Kingdom showcases the dedication and creativity of the teams behind the scenes, who work tirelessly to ensure that every guest’s experience is truly magical.

The first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party begins Nov. 9 at Magic Kingdom. The event is just one of several holiday events planned across the resort.

