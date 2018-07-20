Makeover at Kennedy Space Center's gift shop is out of this world

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Space Shop recently had a massive makeover, entering a new era with interactive exhibits for its guests to enjoy.

"We have the largest collection of NASA memorabilia," public relations and communications manager Rebecca Shireman said about the two-story gift shop that underwent a six-month-long renovation.

The makeover was unveiled June 29.

"We also upgraded the area where astronauts do the autograph signing. They interact with our guests. They can have lunch with an astronaut," Shireman said.

The 15,372-square-foot shop is now at the forefront of out-of-this-world retail shopping.

Among the renovations is the gantry. It's an orange metal bridge used by Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins just before they blasted off into space, headed for the moon.

The addition gives visitors the sense that they have walked in the footsteps of some of NASA's most iconic astronauts.

Another upgrade, which launched the space shop also into the digital era, is the two selfie stations. Visitors can place their face in front of a monitor that has a spacesuit on it and take a picture. The image will then be displayed on a big screen in the store.

The space shop's makeover is the second renovation it's had. Traditional gift shop items, such as space shuttle toys, coffee mugs, magnets, shot glasses, T-shirts and hats with the NASA emblem on them continue to be favorites among shoppers.

And for those hardcore NASA fans, there's also a flight suit for purchase.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.