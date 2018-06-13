Makeshift memorial created for children killed in hostage situation

A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Westbrook Apartments in Orlando where four children were killed in a murder-suicide on June 11, 2018 after a day-long standoff with police. (Photo: Jerry Askin/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A makeshift memorial has been created at an Orlando apartment complex where four children ages 1 to 12 were shot and killed during a hostage situation.

Balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and messages have been placed near the unit where Iraya Lopez, 12; Lillia Lopez, 10; Aidan Lindsey, 6; and Dove Lindsey, 1, were found slain on Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family to help pay for the children's burial expenses.

"We are raising money for Ciara who lost her four beautiful children on June 11. Her boyfriend was the father of two of the children and selfishly took the lives of these precious innocent angels and then took his own life. These beautiful babies never hurt anyone. Ciara lost her children Iraya, age 12, Lillia, age 10, Aidan, age 6, and beautiful little Dove, ages 1 year old. It is a tragic ending to a night of horror. As a representative of the family, I am assisting the immediate family in putting together this fund for funeral expenses for the four children and helping Ciara get on her feet," the GoFundMe page said.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Gary Lindsey Jr. shot the children before taking his own life.

Mina said police were called Sunday night to the Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive, just off Kirkman Road and not far from Universal Orlando, for a domestic dispute.

A woman told police that Lindsey beat her, and when officers went to talk to Lindsey, he opened fire, striking Officer Kevin Valencia, who was critically wounded, officials said. Witnesses told News 6 that it appeared that Valencia had been shot in the head. Financial contributions to support Valencia and his family during his recovery can be made through his GoFundMe page.

A daylong standoff ensued, with a SWAT team finding the bodies late Monday.

Lindsey was a felon and had a history of domestic violence, authorities said.

The family has not yet set dates for the funerals.

Iraya Lopez, 12; Lillia Lopez, 10; Aidan Lindsey, 6; and Dove Lindsey, 1.

