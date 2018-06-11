What we know about Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia was shot late Sunday while responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex near Universal, officials said.

Limited information has been released by authorities about Valencia, but here's what News 6 knows about him.

Valencia, who is in his late 20s, was hired by the Orlando Police Department in 2016.

OPD Police Chief John Mina said Valencia was shot by Gary Lindsey Jr., who is involved in a standoff with police.

A witness told News 6 that Valencia was shot in an upper part of his body, likely his head.

Valencia underwent emergency surgery but is expected to survive, Mina said.

Valencia was in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, according to Mina.

Details about Valencia's personal life have not been released.

Leaders and local law enforcement officials have extended their support to Valencia and OPD.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.