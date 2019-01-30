Man accused in toddler's death seeks release from jail

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son will ask a judge Wednesday to be released on bond.

Johnathan Pursglove and Victoria Toth were charged with aggravated manslaughter in Orange County after Toth's son, Jayce Martin, was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor on July 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, the toddler was covered in bruises and medical examiners believed he was possibly tortured before his death.

On Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office released evidence in the case that included detailed police reports, crime scene images and audio interviews from detectives.

In one interview, Pursglove said Martin was sick and vomiting before Toth put her son to bed.

"He kept sitting up and calling, like, 'Tori, Tori, John.' We're like, 'Dude, go to sleep.' So eventually he went to sleep," Pursglove said.

Toth said she found her son face down in a pool of vomit the next morning.

"I felt like he threw up and then he went to look for me and then he fell and I don't know," Toth said. "Maybe he was choking on it and he went to find me because he was freaking out."

Police began questioning the couple after bruises were found on the boy's body.

Investigators also noticed several fist-sized holes in the wall of the bedroom. Toth said the holes were caused by her boyfriend. Pursglove also confirmed that to detectives.

A friend of Toth told detectives the mother had confided that sometimes Pursglove was disciplining Jayce so harshly she had to step in; however, when she did, he became violent with her as well.

Pursglove and his brother confirmed to investigators he had anger issues, saying he takes his anger "out on the world."

During the interview with detectives, Pursglove said the boy fell while in the bathtub.

"As soon as the water would, like, touch his head, he would freak out," Pursglove said. "I think he hit maybe the edge of the shower of the tub."

Pursglove bonded out of jail, but was re-arrested after police said they found drugs in his car during a traffic stop in November. His attorney will request bond to be reinstated at a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.