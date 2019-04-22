Man accused of drive-by shooting outside Stone Middle School arrested

Michael Postell is accused of firing into a car and shooting two women on March 4, 2019. (Image: BCSO)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man accused of shooting two people near a Melbourne middle school last month was arrested Saturday on a Brevard County warrant.

Michael Postell was driving a white BMW on University Boulevard the afternoon of March 4 when he pulled in front of a car with two women in it, causing them to stop, according to Melbourne police.

Postell allegedly fired multiple shots just outside Stone Middle School within minutes of class letting out that afternoon, police said.

Postell then exited his car and began firing into the other vehicle, aiming at the passenger, police said. According to the warrant, the dean of the middle school witnessed the shooting and saw a man shoot into another car 10 to 12 times.

The two women sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds before fleeing the scene as Postell chased them, according to police reports. Postell pursued them through Melbourne toward Palm Bay High School, where they were able to escape. The women were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Stone Middle School, as well as Palm Bay High School, were placed on lockdown because of the incident, and additional officers were stationed on the campuses. A track meet was underway at Stone during the incident, and parents there reported hearing gunshots.

Postell, 40, is accused of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, drug possession, shooting into a vehicle and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested Sunday and booked into the Brevard County Jail.

