Man accused of masturbating, grabbing woman in Baldwin Park arrested

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - Authorities have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman Sunday in a Baldwin Park neighborhood before he allegedly grabbed her, Orlando police said.

Police said Harry Lee Goldsboro was arrested Thursday, days after neighbors reported the incident on the app Nextdoor.

The victim said she was walking her dog near Meeting Place and Broad Street when Goldsboro grabbed her shoulder as he was masturbating. The posting says she fought him off and screamed until he ran.

Neighbors said they were able to get a glimpse of the suspect before he got away, which helped authorities in their search to make an arrest.

Police also asked the community to provide any information they may have had using the anonymous Crimeline number.

Goldsboro was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempted sexual battery and exposure of sexual organs, police said.

