Man accused of shooting at Ocala high school pleads not guilty

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of shooting a student at an Ocala high school with a gun he had concealed in a guitar case has pleaded not guilty to charges, according to court documents.

Marion County deputies said Sky Bouche shot a 17-year-old student on April 19 at Forest High School prompting a massive law enforcement response.

Bouche, a former student at the school, surrendered to a teacher and was taken into custody by the school resource officer soon after the shooting, school officials said.

The victim was shot in the ankle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Marion County Schools spokesman Kevin Christian said.

The 19-year-old is charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun, interference in school function, armed trespassing on school property, possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm, culpable negligence and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the report.

Bouche will no longer be represented by a court-appointed counsel attorney, according to a motion granted by Fifth Judicial Circuit Court. Dennis Gonzalez Jr., of Miami, has become Bouche's attorney as of Thursday, records show.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez entered a plea of not guilty and waived Bouche's appearance at his arraignment on the charges.

Bouche is currently being held in the Marion County Jail and is set to appear in court again May 22.

