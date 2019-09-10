Man shot in face at 7-Eleven in Cocoa

Scott Olson/Getty Images

COCOA, Fla. - A man was shot in the face Monday night at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 947 Dixon Boulevard.

The Cocoa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in the 900 block of Dixon Boulevard, about a half-mile west of U.S. Route 1. His condition is not known.

Detectives are searching for two men who were seen leaving the scene.

No other details have been released.

