Man arrested after deaths of wife, children is back in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was arrested after his wife and her four children were found dead in Georgia has been brought back to Florida, where he will face a murder charge.

Michael Jones was arrested Monday south of Hickox, Georgia after he was involved in a car crash and admitted that the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Casei Jones was reported missing Saturday along with her four children: Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1. Family members said they hadn't seen Casei Jones in six weeks but that someone was replying to text messages sent to her phone.

After the crash, Michael Jones gave law enforcement officials information that they said led them to bodies believed to be those of the four children.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods described the crime as "true evil." He said it's likely that at least one of the slayings happened at the couple's home in Summerfield and the bodies were stored there before Michael Jones transported them to Georgia.

Michael Jones was extradited Wednesday from Georgia to Marion County. He will face a judge Thursday morning on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death.

Deputies have not provided information about the timeline or circumstances of the deaths. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at the family's Summerfield home and Woods said evidence was found there.

A probable cause affidavit noted that the home smelled of decomposition.

Phone records are also being searched.

Casei Jones' sister, Sarah Gilbert, mentioned no red flags in the couple's relationship.

"When you saw them, you were jealous of their cute little relationship and how much they looked like they were in love," Gilbert said.

