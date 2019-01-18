News

Man arrested in shooting that killed pregnant woman's unborn child

Hernicard Artilus taken into custody by Orange County deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 34-year-old Hernicard Artilus on warrants of killing an unborn fetus and attempted murder.

On Saturday, Stephanie Reyes and Vince Delony were shot at Los Robles Apartments in Pine Hills on Silver Star Road, deputies said.

Reyes was 28 weeks pregnant and the fetus died as a result of her injuries, according to deputies.

Authorities said Reyes and Delony are a couple and parents to the unborn child.

