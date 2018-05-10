Man arrested in Orlando bail bondsman shooting death, police say

James Arnold is accused of shooting and killing an Orlando bail bondsman.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have arrested the 29-year-old man they said shot and killed a bail bondsman at his Orlando business last month.

Deputies said the shooting happened April 20 at a bail bonds business on Michigan Street south of downtown Orlando.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 1:20 p.m. from a woman who said she could not get in contact with her loved one, James Cole. When deputies arrived at the business they found James Cole, 53, dead.

On Thursday, James Arnold was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. Official with the Sheriff's Office said the homicide is still under investigation and did not provide any information about a possible motive or a connection to the victim.

Orange County court records show Cole was charged with robbery with a firearm and armed burglary in January.

People who knew the victim described him as a great man and said he loved his family.

Cole left behind his wife and three sons.

