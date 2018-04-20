1 dead in shooting at Orange County business, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at an Orlando business, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a bail bonds business on Michigan Street Friday afternoon. Orange County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said they received a 911 call at about 1:20 p.m. from a woman who said she could not get in contact with one of her loved ones.

When deputies arrived at the business, they found the 53-year-old man dead inside, officials said.

Watrel said the investigation is still in its early stages, but it does appear that the victim was targeted for an unknown reason.

"Unfortunately, this is a tragedy, we found him dead," Watrel said.

It is not known how many people were involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

