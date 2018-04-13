Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Thursday, in which one man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to a call about several shots fired in the 300 block of Hope Circle.

Officials said deputies found casings, but there were no cooperative witnesses.

A 24-year-old man arrived at the hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound, officials said.

No other details were given.

