Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Thursday, in which one man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Deputies responded to a call about several shots fired in the 300 block of Hope Circle.
More News Headlines
Officials said deputies found casings, but there were no cooperative witnesses.
A 24-year-old man arrived at the hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound, officials said.
No other details were given.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.