Man believed to be armed fatally shot by Cocoa Beach officers, chief says

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Friday night in a Cocoa Beach officer-involved shooting at a condominium complex, according to the agency's police chief.

Cocoa Beach Police Chief Scott Rosenfeld said officers were called to the Royal Colonial Condos on South Banana River Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. when a woman reported that her husband, who she believed may have been intoxicated, fired a gun inside their home.

Officers said they encountered the man, who they believed was armed, when they arrived at the home and fired their weapons, according to the police chief.

"The officers were put in a position to use deadly force," Rosenfeld said.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured, the chief said.

Rosenfeld said it was not immediately known how many officers were involved in the shooting, but that they would be placed on paid administrative while the shooting is investigated.

Police described the location of the shooting as a rather safe area, saying they aren't called to respond there very often.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Cocoa Beach police are investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.