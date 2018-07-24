Man critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Monday night on Flower Mound Lane, police said.

The Cocoa Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting, and officers arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. to find a man lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Cocoa Fire Department medics began lifesaving measures on the man as he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

