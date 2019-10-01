Man fatally shot stepfather after he was asked to use oven vent, deputies say

Scott Olson/Getty Images

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather Monday after becoming enraged when he burnt food and his mother asked him to use the vent above the oven to help clear the smoke, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Te'Quann Skeete, 20, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder charges at his family's apartment home on Saw Palmetto Lane in Avalon Park.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, Skeete's mother, Tishia Skeete-Rosa, said he was cooking in the kitchen when food started to burn creating smoke.

The suspect's mother said she asked him nicely to turn on the vent fan to help with the smoke, but Skeete became verbally hostile and aggressive toward her. Skeete's mother told deputies her son went into the bedroom where her husband, Marcus Rosa, was sleeping and woke him up, by slapping his head.

After Skeete slapped Rosa in the face, Rosa attempted to restrain Skeete, according to the report, and asked him what was wrong.

Skeete told Rosa, "I have something for you," and went upstairs, returning with a handgun, deputies said. Rosa disarmed Skeete and he and his wife left the home to get food and pick up their two children, according to deputies.

When the family returned Skeete came down from upstairs and asked for the handgun back, his mother said. Rosa said no and attempted to talk with Skeete about what was going on with him, witnesses told deputies.

Deputies said when Rosa did not return the handgun Skeete pulled a second handgun out of a Gucci bag he was wearing and shot Rosa five times. Skeete had asked his 18-year-old brother for the gun before the shooting, investigators said.

Skeete's 18-year-old brother jumped on top of him, disarming him until deputies arrived, according to the report.

Family members said Skeete had not been acting like himself since he returned from the Virgin Islands on Sept. 19. His mother said he was easily agitated and would make verbal threats.

Rosa died at Orlando Regional Medical center at 8:47 p.m. Skeete was taken to Florida Hospital East after suffering from anxiety before he was booked into the Orange County Jail, according to the report.

