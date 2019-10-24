Man grabs child after offering her Minnie Mouse keychain, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man offered a girl a Minnie Mouse keychain and $3, and when she tried to reach for them, he grabbed her, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The 11-year-old girl said she was in the 2000 block of Raper Dairy Road around 6 p.m. Sunday when a man in his 50s approached her in his SUV, a news release said.

After he offered her the items and forcefully grabbed her arm, he asked her about her school schedule, how she gets to and from campus and if he could have a kiss, according to authorities.

Police said he told the child not to tell her parents about the incident, but she immediately told her parents, who then notified authorities.

"The Orlando Police Department wants to ensure all of our residents that their safety is our number one priority. Regarding this incident, we have taken steps to ensure that safety with increased presence. It's important to note that our security measures are both visible and not visible," law enforcement officials said in a news release.

Police remind parents to teach their children not to accept gifts or candy from strangers. For more tips on helping your child stay safe around strangers, click here.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

