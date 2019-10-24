Man killed in head-on crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash in Lake County that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old Ocala man was driving a Hyundai Sante Fe east on State Road 40, east of Gustafson Drive, Thursday morning when he entered the westbound lanes while going around a curve in the road.

Troopers said the man drove directly into the path of a Honda Fit heading west on State Road 40, crashing into the vehicle head-on and causing it to flip. The Santa Fe also flipped onto its left side, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Honda Fit died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Santa Fe was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital for his injuries, the report said. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

Troopers said charges have not been filed, as the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

