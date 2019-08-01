Man kills wife then shoots apartment complex workers, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man killed his wife in their bedroom, then shot two men who work at the apartment complex where they lived, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mill Creek Apartment complex on Commander Drive.

Police said Pedro Martinez Jurado, 56, fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Emma Idalia Contreras Cordero, then sought out the two employees -- Fabio Rodriguez, 68, and Julian Valencia, 40 -- as they were working in the complex's maintenance shop.

There was no altercation or argument before Martinez Jurado started shooting at the men, according to the report.

Valencia said Martinez Jurado fired his gun several times before it jammed, which likely saved his life, records show.

The two victims then ran into the complex's clubhouse to seek cover. Police do not believe they were armed.

Police said when they arrived, Martinez Jurado was standing on the balcony of his apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to an area hospital.

Contreras Cordero's body was found in the master bedroom with a gun, spent casings and live rounds nearby, records show.

Martinez Jurado is facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

