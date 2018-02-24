Man shot, killed in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead, and Orlando police said they are searching for the person who shot him in the middle of a neighborhood.

Orlando police investigators told News 6 they responded to the corner of Boston and Carter streets just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said neighbors had reported hearing three to four gunshots.

Officers said they found a black male lying on his back in the middle of the roadway. They said he had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

Investigators said officers performed CPR on the man until Orlando firefighters arrived at the scene and took over the lifesaving maneuvers.

Unfortunately, investigators said, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

News 6 watched Friday night as police investigated the scene of the shooting. They searched the grass for clues, and one officer confiscated a sledgehammer. They would not say what significance it had.

Police said neighbors told them they hadn't seen anything, which is making the investigation tougher to piece together.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

