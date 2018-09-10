News

Man shot outside Happy Place Bar in Orlando

Incident marks 2nd shooting at bar in 2 months

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

A man is shot outside an Orlando bar.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 55-year-old man was shot early Monday outside the Happy Place Bar in Orange County, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 a.m. at 7400 Southland Blvd. in Orlando.

More News Headlines

Orange County sheriff's investigators said an argument between a security guard and another person led to shooting in the parking lot.

Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Deputies told News 6, however, that a vehicle may have been involved in Monday's shooting. A description has not been released.

In July, a man was shot and killed and four others were injured outside the Happy Place Bar. Two men were later arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. 

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.