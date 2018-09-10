Man shot outside Happy Place Bar in Orlando

A man is shot outside an Orlando bar.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 55-year-old man was shot early Monday outside the Happy Place Bar in Orange County, sheriff's officials said.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 a.m. at 7400 Southland Blvd. in Orlando.

Orange County sheriff's investigators said an argument between a security guard and another person led to shooting in the parking lot.

Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Deputies told News 6, however, that a vehicle may have been involved in Monday's shooting. A description has not been released.

Here’s a closer look of where deputies say a man was shot this morning outside the Happy Place Sports Bar. This is where 5 people were shot back in July. I’ll have another live report at 6:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Mr9GuHkZxW — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 10, 2018

In July, a man was shot and killed and four others were injured outside the Happy Place Bar. Two men were later arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.