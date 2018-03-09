Man sought in connection with November homicide, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection with a November homicide.

Officials said homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are searching for Marcellus Dion Wright, 33, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Wright is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Nov. 30 in the 4400 block of Seybold Avenue, officials said.

Michelle Cohen was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said Cohen was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The case, which has been classified as a homicide, remains active and open, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Officials said tipsters who know Wright's whereabouts may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

