Man steals AR-15 from apartment while victim is showering, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An armed burglary suspect waited until the resident of an apartment was showering then broke in and stole multiple guns, including an AR-15, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said they were called to Windover Oaks Apartments shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an armed burglary. The victim told them that Bubba Edward, 29, was initially granted permission to be in the apartment but he told Edward he needed to leave while the victim took a shower, according to the report.

Edward went outside, waited on the porch until the victim was in the shower, then broke a window to gain entrance into the apartment, police said.

Edward said he helped one of the residents move in so he knew where firearms were stored. Police said Edward took an AR-15 and two semiautomatic handguns then left the apartment.

When officers arrived at the complex, they said they saw Edward hiding behind a fence in the parking lot. He was sweating and appeared nervous when officers placed him in handcuffs.

The three firearms were found in a nearby ditch, according to the report.

Authorities said Edward admitted to stealing the firearms because he is addicted to heroin and other opioids and wanted to sell them to buy more drugs.

While investigating the case, police said they determined that Edward was also connected to two other crimes: a residential burglary at Edward's former boss' house, during which a loaded gun was stolen and a grand theft case in which Edward used a woman's debit card to withdraw $700 from ATMs, according to the report.

Edward was charged with two counts of armed burglary, four counts of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification.

He's being held in the Brevard County Jail without bond.

