WATCH LIVE: Markeith Loyd hearing focuses on right to speedy trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in the case of Markeith Loyd, who is accused in the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., is expected to center on the state's request for a speedy trial.

Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, both of whom were shot to death.

Loyd is accused of killing Dixon in December 2016, and later fatally shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton at a Walmart when she attempted to arrest him.

If convicted, Loyd faces the death penalty. Loyd will have separate murder trials in each case, the first of which is scheduled to begin in May.

[TIMELINE: How the hunt and capture of Markeith Loyd unfolded]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.