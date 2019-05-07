Men face felony murder charges in fatal shooting outside McDonald's

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a McDonald's last month that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies announced Tuesday morning the arrests of Shaddrick Wright, 20, and Deon Justice, 19, on first-degree felony murder charges.

The shooting happened April 25 at 12:14 a.m.outside the fast-food restaurant on North Pine Hills Road.

The victim, 19-year-old Jamario Dixon, and his brother went to the McDonald's to sell a gun to Justice, documents show. Justice and Wright both shot at the vehicle Dixon was in, hitting him in the shoulder, according to the report.

Deputies said surveillance video showed Justice and Wright running away after the shooting. At least nine shots were fired, the report said.

Dixon's brother drove him to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Wright's 19-year-old girlfriend, who was driving the Volkswagen Jetta in which the two suspects arrived, was also shot in the back of the head during the shooting, records show.

Deputies said Wright moved her from the driver's seat to the passenger's seat then drove her to his mother's house and his mother drove her to ORMC. The story Wright provided deputies did not match with the surveillance video and forensic evidence recovered from the scene, the report said.

Both men are being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

