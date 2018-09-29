Mother questioned after 1-year-old found dead in car after work, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 1-year-old girl died in Sanford. Deputies said she was left in a hot car at a Wawa gas station.

Investigators are questioning the mother of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in the back of a car at a Sanford gas station Friday, officials said.

Deputies learned of the report -- alleging a child had possibly been left in a locked vehicle -- just before 5 p.m. The car was parked at a gas pump at the Wawa location on State Road 46. When Seminole County investigators arrived, the girl had already died.

"Initial indications are (that) the mother went to work this morning and forgot the child was in the vehicle," officials said. "Investigators are still working to establish a timeline of events."

Authorities said they're working closely with the state attorney’s office and will continue to consult with them as the investigation unfolds.

The identities of the mother and child are not being released at this time.

When the baby was found, she was not conscious or breathing. She was declared dead at the hospital.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Temperatures set records in Sanford for the third day in a row Friday with a high of 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The previous record was 94 degrees on this date.

The incident took place hours after another child died in a similar incident in neighboring Orange County.

About two hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy was found by a bystander at 2:25 p.m. in a locked vehicle that was not running, which was parked at Elite Preparatory Academy, deputies said. He later died after being taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, according to officials.

Thirty-seven children die each year as a result of being left in a hot car according to the National Safety Council.

Car manufacturers have been working on technology solutions to prevent hot car deaths. Learn about some of those options here.

Central Florida emergency room physicians demonstrated earlier this year how dangerous hot cars are for children. Read what they said about preventing these incidents here.

A vehicle parked in the sun for one hour reaches an average cabin temperature of 116 degrees. To put those numbers into perspective, it only takes a core body temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit for cells to be damaged and internal organs to begin shutting down.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.