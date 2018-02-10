Motorist, 18, killed after striking pole on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman from Kissimmee was killed Friday afternoon when a tire tread separated on the Toyota Prius she was driving and crashed into a pole off of northbound Interstate 95 in southern Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. at mile marker 162, a few miles south of Micco Road, troopers said. The car left the road and crashed, killing the driver, FHP told News 6 partner Florida Today.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

