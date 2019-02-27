Double murder suspect Markeith Loyd to appear in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - Double murder suspect Markeith Loyd is expected to be back in an Orange County courtroom Wednesday.

Loyd's attorneys are expected to argue several motions about evidence, including wiretap recordings, in the cases against him.

Loyd is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon on Dec. 10, 2017, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2018, when she attempted to arrest him.

Loyd's murder trial for the death of Dixon is scheduled to begin in May.

Wednesday's hearing is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.